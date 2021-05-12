Advertisement

ND man dead following semi crash

Police lights graphic
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR ALBANY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Sibley, ND is dead following a crash along I-94 in Stearns County, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Wednesday, May 12 around 8 a.m. on the interstate near Albany.

The report says a 59-year-old man from Sibley was driving a semi, when he went across the median into oncoming traffic and then hit another semi and an SUV.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were hurt but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

