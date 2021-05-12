MSUM conducting two-day virtual college graduation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Graduation is going to look a little bit differently for the Minnesota State University Moorhead class of 2021. The two-day graduation begins tomorrow and will be virtual.

770 students will be graduating including 168 students. Smaller in-person ceremonies will be offered for graduate student and international students. Graduate students will have a hooding ceremony and international students will have a sash ceremony.

This has not been the easiest year for graduating seniors, but they have accomplished their achievements.

“It’s incredibly important to celebrate our graduating seniors,” said Kirsten Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer. “They have accomplished so much and had so much grit to get though the last year and a half.”

The four separate graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on the website for guests to view on https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.

