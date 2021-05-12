Advertisement

Moorhead Police temporarily deactivate Facebook page after YouTuber’s viral video

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department has temporarily deactivated their Facebook page after two YouTuber’s video of a non-violent interaction with officers went viral.

MPD says due to an overwhelming amount of derogatory and aggressive comments and incoming phone calls from around the country, their Facebook was taken down in an effort to focus their efforts on the needs and calls within the city.

The YouTube page uploaded another video Wednesday afternoon involving an incident at Fargo City Hall and Fargo Police, but so far, Fargo Police’s Facebook page is still up.

