Judge denies Ethan Broad’s motion to take back guilty plea

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Clay County Judge has decided the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Dystynee Avery last April will not be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with second-degree intentional murder. Broad pled guilty in January and admitted to stabbing Dystynee Avery in the throat with a knife, hitting her over the head with a pipe and bringing her body to his garage. Court documents say in the garage, Broad then dismembered her body and threw it in the trash. Avery’s body was recovered from the Clay County Landfill after a two-day search. However, in mid-February, Broad stated he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and asked to take the case to trial.

Clay County Judge Tammy Merkins ordered a third competency evaluation on Broad in his February hearing, which once again found him competent to understand his plea agreement.

The denial of Broad’s motion to withdraw his plea means Broad will now be sentenced next Friday, May 21.

The previous plea agreement with Broad stated he will serve 367 months, around 30 years in prison, and must serve two-thirds of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

