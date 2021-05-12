Advertisement

Judge denies Ethan Broad’s motion to take back guilty plea

New Ethan Broad mugshot
New Ethan Broad mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Clay County Judge has decided the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Dystynee Avery last April will not be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with second-degree intentional murder. Broad pled guilty in January and admitted to stabbing Dystynee Avery in the throat with a knife, hitting her over the head with a pipe and bringing her body to his garage. Court documents say in the garage, Broad then dismembered her body and threw it in the trash. Avery’s body was recovered from the Clay County Landfill after a two-day search. However, in mid-February, Broad stated he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and asked to take the case to trial.

Clay County Judge Tammy Merkins ordered a third competency evaluation on Broad in his February hearing, which once again found him competent to understand his plea agreement.

The denial of Broad’s motion to withdraw his plea means Broad will now be sentenced next Friday, May 21.

The previous plea agreement with Broad stated he will serve 367 months, around 30 years in prison, and must serve two-thirds of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo strip mall on fire, May 11, 2021.
Multiple Fargo businesses damaged, destroyed in fire
James J. Mayerhofer
UPDATE: Man arrested after trespassing and shooting incident
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine

Latest News

A massive fire in south Fargo left behind a huge pile of rubble and many businesses and...
Aftermath of Strip Mall fire
Boy hurt in ATV crash
15-year-old injured when ATV hits parked car near Brainerd
Top morning headlines for May 12th, 2021.
Valley Today -May 12th morning headlines
Valley Today Weather - May 12
Valley Today Weather - May 12