Johnson & Johnson vaccine available on Thursday in Clay County

Clay County Public Health has received a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If interested, you must register for the clinic on Thursday between 10:00am to 3:00pm.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials continue to see a slow but steady pace with getting people vaccinated.

39.9% of Clay County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine while 34.2% have completed the series. With the first dose, 292 residents age 16 to 17 have received the shot and 8,394 between the ages of 18 to 49 has as well. 4,933 residents between the ages of 50 to 64 have received the first shot and 6,134 over the age of 65.

Health officials say they’ve noticed a decrease in people wanting to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

“Our team this week is talking about the slow decline,” said Jamie Hennen Director of Nursing. “We are seeing limited first doses, so the uptake is less.”

Clay County Public Health has received a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If interested, you must register for the clinic on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The link can be found here: https://claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health.

CCPH will also offer two walk-in Moderna clinics; Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. People may choose to register through the link above.

