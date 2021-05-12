James River Humane Society Delivers and Saves Puppies

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The James River Humane Society, a no-kill non-profit shelter, helped save a mother dog and her babies. It started when Penelope, a Lab-Husky cross, went into a hard labor. After a C-section, she gave birth to 7 puppies.

“After such a long, hard labor and the C-section she didn’t have the strength or the interest to nurse her puppies, so Chris and Camille and Jamie put them on her to nurse every three hours and then do supplements with bottles.”

Board member Jay Nitschke says staff worked tirelessly for a few days to care for Penelope and the puppies. But because of the amount of time and care needed, they were soon unable to continue.

“It’s pretty hard to get people to take puppies when you have to get up every two to three hours to feed them and potty them and do all of that, and so they didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Nitschke says their dog manager started to reach out to other caretakers and shelters to see if anyone could help with the puppies. That’s when an opportunity presented itself.

“They were able to find a dog that was just being weaned. She had had puppies and she was just being weaned. We took all of the puppies to that shelter and this mother took them and is nursing them. We were sad because it didn’t work out for our mommy and her babies, but we’re happy that the babies are well fed, well taken care of.... we always try to make our decisions based on the best interest of the animals and this certainly was in the best interest because now they’re all going to have a good life and they’re all going to continue to live.”

While Penelope misses her puppies, Nitschke says the staff continues to spend time with her. She’s available for adoption through the James River Humane Society. The puppies are also adoptable once they’re ready by contacting the shelter.

The Humane Society continues to be open via appointment only to keep all animals and staff safe during the pandemic. You can call the shelter at 701-252-0747 or visit jamesriverhumanesociety.org.

