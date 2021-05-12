Homebound residents encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health for vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County residents who are homebound and can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine through their provider, a pharmacy, or other vaccine clinic are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) to inquire about access to vaccine through one of the FCPH mobile missions.

Currently, FCPH is working through referrals from healthcare providers and other area partners to administer vaccine to individuals who are homebound but would like to make more of the community aware of this option. Individuals and/or caregivers who would like to learn more are invited to contact FCPH at 701.298.6951 for additional information and to complete the screening process.

FCPH continues to host twice-weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its main location for individuals currently eligible to receive vaccine. Information about upcoming clinics hosted by FCPH is available on its website: www.FargoCassPublicHealth.com/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.