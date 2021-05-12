Advertisement

Homebound residents encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health for vaccine

(KVLY)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County residents who are homebound and can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine through their provider, a pharmacy, or other vaccine clinic are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) to inquire about access to vaccine through one of the FCPH mobile missions.

Currently, FCPH is working through referrals from healthcare providers and other area partners to administer vaccine to individuals who are homebound but would like to make more of the community aware of this option. Individuals and/or caregivers who would like to learn more are invited to contact FCPH at 701.298.6951 for additional information and to complete the screening process.

FCPH continues to host twice-weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its main location for individuals currently eligible to receive vaccine. Information about upcoming clinics hosted by FCPH is available on its website: www.FargoCassPublicHealth.com/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo strip mall on fire, May 11, 2021.
Multiple Fargo businesses damaged, destroyed in fire
James J. Mayerhofer
UPDATE: Man arrested after trespassing and shooting incident
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
3-alarm fire at Southpointe Business Park
Stubborn strip mall fire required all hands on deck

Latest News

1,502 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
113 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota
919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Iten mugshot
Citizens helped officer restrain man resisting arrest
Clay County Public Health has received a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine available on Thursday in Clay County