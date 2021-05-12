Advertisement

Citizens helped officer restrain man resisting arrest

Iten mugshot
Iten mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is thanking a group of people after the department says they helped an officer restrain an uncooperative man Wednesday morning.

FPD says officers were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a report of a man who was driving recklessly and hit a parked vehicle. The vehicle and driver, identified as 26-year-old Jacob S. Iten, were located parked in a Holiday gas station at 5168 38th Street South.

Officers say Iten fled on foot and when an officer caught up to him, Iten began resisting the officer which made it difficult to get him placed in handcuffs. Police say a few people nearby recognized the officer needed help and jumped in to help restrain Iten, which ultimately led to the officer being able to place Iten in handcuffs.

Fargo Police say the group’s quick actions are greatly appreciated and likely prevented injury to both the officer and Iten, but say the people who helped the officer were gone by the time he had a chance to thank them.

Fargo Police say Iten was arrested for three probation violation warrants, felony possession of meth, refusing to halt, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

