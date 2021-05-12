Fargo Public Schools Changing Mask Guidelines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the Fargo Public School District, masks are no longer required on elementary playgrounds or during outside physical education activities.

On June 7th, face masks will become optional in the District’s buildings, and schools will no longer conduct contact tracing.

At the Fargo Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday, the Board voted to suspend the Fargo Public Schools (FPS) Smart Restart Plan for the 2020-21 school year effective June 7. Families are encouraged to work with Fargo Cass Public Health and notify schools of a positive COVID-19 case.

The Board also approved that students and staff considered a close contact from outdoor exposure to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be prohibited from participating in educational and activity-related functions; however, the District reserves the right to exclude groups of students when multiple cases exist.

If COVID-19 mitigation efforts are needed in the future, those will be brought to the Board of Education.

In West Fargo, masks will become optional on June 1st. You can read more on their policies here.

