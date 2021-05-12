Essentia Health will vaccinate children 12-15 starting Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health will start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds against COVID-19 on Thursday, May 13. The FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for that age group this week.

Sanford Health and Altru also announced plans to start vaccinating adolescents this week.

The Pfizer vaccine had been available to everyone aged 16 and older. On Monday, the FDA extended that availability after reviewing clinical trial data submitted by Pfizer, which showed 100% effectiveness among more than 2,000 United States trial participants aged 12-15.

The other two vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. — from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are only for those at least 18 years old. Essentia will make Pfizer vaccine available to those in the 12-15 group, though that availability is dependent upon supply at each of our vaccination sites.

Patients and non-patients can make an appointment through Essentia’s MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836. Many Essentia locations don’t require appointments and accept walk-ins. Anyone under the age of 18 must bring a consent form, signed by their parent or guardian, to be eligible for the shot.

“The authorization process has been stringent with the FDA reviewing the data from Pfizer since April 9,” said Dr. Sharnell Valentine, a pediatrician at Essentia Health. “This vaccine is highly effective and side effects are well tolerated and generally what were observed with people aged 16-25.”

The CDC has called the safety monitoring for COVID vaccines “the most intense and comprehensive in U.S. history.” Through the first 150 million doses administered in the U.S., there were about 50,000 adverse reactions, with less than 8,000 of those categorized as serious. That equates to a 0.0003% chance of adverse reaction for the overall population.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children increasingly are accounting for more of the United States’ new COVID cases, underscoring the importance of immunization among adolescents.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.