919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 919 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
15 new deaths have been reported since Monday and the death toll in the state is now at 7,255. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.
