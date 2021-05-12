Advertisement

919 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths reported in Minnesota

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 919 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

15 new deaths have been reported since Monday and the death toll in the state is now at 7,255. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.

