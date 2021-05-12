15-year-old injured when ATV hits parked car near Brainerd
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -
A teenager was rushed to a Fargo hospital after a late night ATV crash near Brainerd.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was driving a three-wheeler on the shoulder of highway 200 around 11 Tuesday night, when he hit a parked pickup.
He was taken to Sanford in Fargo but there’s no word on his condition.
