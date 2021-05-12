Advertisement

15-year-old injured when ATV hits parked car near Brainerd

Boy hurt in ATV crash
Boy hurt in ATV crash
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A teenager was rushed to a Fargo hospital after a late night ATV crash near Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was driving a three-wheeler on the shoulder of highway 200 around 11 Tuesday night, when he hit a parked pickup.

He was taken to Sanford in Fargo but there’s no word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo strip mall on fire, May 11, 2021.
Multiple Fargo businesses damaged, destroyed in fire
James J. Mayerhofer
UPDATE: Man arrested after trespassing and shooting incident
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine

Latest News

Valley Today Weather - May 12
Valley Today Weather - May 12
Top morning headlines for May 12th, 2021.
Valley Today -May 12th morning headlines
Hometown talent in the mix for RedHawks roster spot
Fargo Public Schools Changing Mask Guidelines