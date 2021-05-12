15-year-old injured when ATV hits parked car near Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A teenager was rushed to a Fargo hospital after a late night ATV crash near Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was driving a three-wheeler on the shoulder of highway 200 around 11 Tuesday night, when he hit a parked pickup.

He was taken to Sanford in Fargo but there’s no word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.