Water discoloration possible as West Fargo flushes hydrants

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in West Fargo, you may notice some water discoloration for the next week or two. The city starts their annual hydrant flushing on Tuesday, May 11.

The work will start on the south end of the city and continue north until the entire system has been flushed. Flushing will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end around 4:00 p.m. with minimal impacts to traffic. The project is expected to last for two weeks.

If you notice water discoloration, just run cold water through your faucet until it’s clear. If the water color doesn’t improve, you can give the Public Works Department a call at 701-515-5400.

The city is also encouraging people to take this opportunity to sign up for the Adopt-A-Hydrant program. This allows residents to claim a hydrant that they will shovel out during winter snowfall. Hydrants that are clear in the winter save valuable minutes for crews responding to fires. To Adopt-A-Hydrant, sign up here.

