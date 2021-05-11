Two people injured in head-on crash

BENEDICT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to see if drugs played a role in a head-on crash that injured two people.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Saturday afternoon on County Road 38 at the bridge in Benedict. Investigators say 68-year-old Carol Helland, of Grand Forks, ND, was travelling northbound on County Road 38 when she met another vehicle going around a curve. 58-year-old Denise Lafine, of Laporte, MN, was heading in the opposite direction when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with Helland’s van.

Helland was treated at the scene for a minor facial injury. Lafine was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo for facial and hip injuries. A suspected meth pipe and methamphetamine was also found in Lafine’s possession. A blood sample was drawn from Lafine and is being tested for the presence of controlled substances.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.