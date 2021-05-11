Advertisement

Two people injured in head-on crash

Fatal Car Crash in Lynchburg
Fatal Car Crash in Lynchburg(Source: WDBJ7)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENEDICT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to see if drugs played a role in a head-on crash that injured two people.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Saturday afternoon on County Road 38 at the bridge in Benedict. Investigators say 68-year-old Carol Helland, of Grand Forks, ND, was travelling northbound on County Road 38 when she met another vehicle going around a curve. 58-year-old Denise Lafine, of Laporte, MN, was heading in the opposite direction when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with Helland’s van.

Helland was treated at the scene for a minor facial injury. Lafine was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo for facial and hip injuries. A suspected meth pipe and methamphetamine was also found in Lafine’s possession. A blood sample was drawn from Lafine and is being tested for the presence of controlled substances.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

One man is in custody on multiple charges after a trespassing and shooting incident in north...
Updated: Man arrested after trespassing and shooting incident
William Robert Kruft Jr.
Fargo Police warns of high-risk sex offender in the area
The trials for the Pfizer vaccine with those between the ages of 12 to 15 is 100% effective. ...
Sanford could provide vaccine to 12 to 15 age group by Thursday
583 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths reported in Minnesota