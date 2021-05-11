Advertisement

Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison

Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis(Valley News Live)
By Mike Morken
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 47 year old Sheldon Davis will serve life in prison without the chance of parole for the killing of his ex-girlfriend in August of 2019. Davis was found guilty in March to killing 52 year old Denise Anderson and setting her north Fargo apartment on fire. Court documents say Davis went over to a friend’s house and said he had done “something bad”. Davis’ friend then told police that he confessed to leaving the stove on at his apartment and he talked before about wanting to kill Anderson because of pending domestic and sexual assault charges she filed against him.

