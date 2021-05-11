Sanford could provide vaccine to 12 to 15 age group by Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health could begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those between the ages of 12 to 15 as early as Thursday. This decision will come after meeting with the Advisory Council on Wednesday and getting their approval.

The trials for the Pfizer vaccine with those between the ages of 12 to 15 is 100% effective. The FDA has already approved the emergency use authorization on Monday. In North Dakota, healthcare providers can begin administrating the vaccine as of now. The addition of this vaccine to this age group will increase herd immunity in the state.

“Any vaccine in an arm will help us get there,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Vice President. “It opens up another thousands of people eligible for the vaccine.”

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are conducting trials for the under age groups. Moderna is testing it with those between the ages of 12 to 17. The status of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is unknown currently. Both companies are expected to release more news by this summer.

Sanford is coordinating with the schools for future vaccinations. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be provided to the public as they receive more supply. As of right now, most of the vaccine received is Pfizer. Anyone living in Clay County can come to Sanford to get vaccinated.

