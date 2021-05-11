Advertisement

Sanford could provide vaccine to 12 to 15 age group by Thursday

The trials for the Pfizer vaccine with those between the ages of 12 to 15 is 100% effective. In North Dakota, healthcare providers can begin administrating the vaccine as of now.
The trials for the Pfizer vaccine with those between the ages of 12 to 15 is 100% effective. ...
The trials for the Pfizer vaccine with those between the ages of 12 to 15 is 100% effective. In North Dakota, healthcare providers can begin administrating the vaccine as of now.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health could begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those between the ages of 12 to 15 as early as Thursday. This decision will come after meeting with the Advisory Council on Wednesday and getting their approval.

The trials for the Pfizer vaccine with those between the ages of 12 to 15 is 100% effective. The FDA has already approved the emergency use authorization on Monday. In North Dakota, healthcare providers can begin administrating the vaccine as of now. The addition of this vaccine to this age group will increase herd immunity in the state.

“Any vaccine in an arm will help us get there,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Vice President. “It opens up another thousands of people eligible for the vaccine.”

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are conducting trials for the under age groups. Moderna is testing it with those between the ages of 12 to 17. The status of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is unknown currently. Both companies are expected to release more news by this summer.

Sanford is coordinating with the schools for future vaccinations. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be provided to the public as they receive more supply. As of right now, most of the vaccine received is Pfizer. Anyone living in Clay County can come to Sanford to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

One man is in custody on multiple charges after a trespassing and shooting incident in north...
Updated: Man arrested after trespassing and shooting incident
William Robert Kruft Jr.
Fargo Police warns of high-risk sex offender in the area
583 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Fatal Car Crash in Lynchburg
Two people injured in head-on crash