FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers and motorcyclists be aware of sand on 40 Ave. S. underneath Interstate 29.

The City has laid down sand to absorb hydraulic fluid that was spilled on the roadway.

The sand should be cleaned up by Tuesday.

In the meantime, police are asking everyone to use extreme caution when traveling on the road.

