NDSU will soon move to optional mask-wearing

Miami University students have been seen wearing face masks amid a Coronavirus scare
Mask wearing(WOIO)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU has announced they will move from mandating masks on campus, to a ‘mask-optional policy’ this summer.

Officials say the new policy will go into effect on June 6, however masks can still be mandated in classrooms by individual teachers and in the campus health center.

NDSU says everyone should be comfortable continuing to wear a mask in their personal discretion and should not face any pressure to discontinue mask wearing.

