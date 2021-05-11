Advertisement

Moorhead Keeps Aerial Spraying Option

(Source: pexels.com)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead may continue aerial spraying for mosquitos.

City Council members voted tonight to pay a $12,000 retainer fee to a company out of Halsted, MN, Airborne Custom Spraying, to have the option to aerial spray, if needed. The city is putting together a team of people, who will meet weekly, to come up with a plan for when aerial spraying is appropriate. They’ll present that plan to the council in June.

If the city does conduct aerial spraying, the solution will be half as potent as it has been in the past. One council member asked if this new formula would be as effective as the spray used previously under their aerial contract with Cass County Vector Control. That answer was no.

Two residents spoke at the meeting, calling for an end to aerial spraying altogether. One man stated it should be each person’s individual responsibility to spray their own property, if they choose.

