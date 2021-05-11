Level 3 sex offender being released in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of sexual contact with children is being released in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The police department is warning the public about 57-year-old Chris Allen Sours. He is 5′8″ and 144 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Sours will be released from Branch County, Michigan on May 17, 2021 and moving to the 600 block of 4th Street Northwest in Bemidji.

Authorities say Sours engaged in sexual contact against two female children, saying he used his established relationship to gain trust and have unmonitored access to the girls. He also used manipulation and threats.

Sours is a level three sex offender. If you have concerns about Sours or other criminal activity, contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or call 911.

