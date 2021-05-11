Elementary students donate nearly 5,000 cans of play-doh to Sanford Children’s Hospital

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 5,000 cans of play-doh were donated to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Students from Independence Elementary School collected them through a play-doh drive during the last week of April. They managed to get 4,826 cans compared to 2,649 cans that were donated in 2019.

Students counted, sorted, and packed the cans and school staff delivered them to the hospital on Friday, May 7.

