‘Garden of Healing’ for mourning families breaks ground in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - May is now ‘Donate Life Month’ in the state of North Dakota, as proclaimed by Gov. Doug Burgum Monday afternoon in honor of a young West Fargo man.

22-year-old Cameron Bolton died after a car crash near Mapleton in June 2018, but he’s gone on to save several lives through organ donation. Since his passing, Bolton’s mom Sarah Fisher, and step-dad, Arlin, have honored Bolton’s gifts of life by promoting organ donation and comforting those in the community impacted by the tragic loss of their loved ones.

Monday afternoon the Fishers, accompanied by many local mayors and Gov. Burgum, broke ground on the new ‘Garden of Healing’ at Urban Plains Park in south Fargo.

Fisher says the garden started out just for families impacted by organ donation, but she said after such a large amount of trauma felt by many over the last 14 months, the garden will be a place of healing for anyone in need.

Fisher previously told Valley News Live her goal through the garden is to educate on organ donation and to sign up new recipients everyday.

Many in attendance Monday shared their stories with organ donation, including Gov. Burgum, who’s older brother, Brad, passed in 2010 after a brain aneurysm. Brad went on to save many lives through organ donation, ‘just like Cameron.’

“To go through that tragedy to lose someone you love suddenly, it’s unimaginable thing that you never want to have happen. By donating life, you can make a difference in people’s lives,” Gov. Burgum said. “This is a personal thing for myself and the Burgum family.”

City of Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney shared he was on the first surgical team in Fargo to perform a kidney transplant surgery, and says organ donation has and will always hold a special place in his heart.

“This garden will be a place to commemorate and honor those loved ones who turned great tragedy to new choices, chances and second-life for others. Every brick and every sprouting plant here will serve as a reminder that the gift of life can be shared by those who elect to be organ and tissue donors,” Mahoney said.

Cameron Bolton’s family says they hope to have Phase One of the garden, located at 5050 30th Ave. S., done by the end of August.

Maintenance of the garden will done by the local Lions Club, ‘Crosses for Cameron,’ which is a non-profit organized in remembrance of Cameron, as well as the F-M Lung and Heart Transplant Group.

