Advertisement

Fargo firefighters respond to house fire

Fargo Firefighters called to house fire at 6126 24th St. S.
Fargo Firefighters called to house fire at 6126 24th St. S.(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning where two people and a cat were able to escape safely.

Fire crews on scene say they were called around 7 a.m. to the 6100 block of 24th St. S. in Fargo for the fire, and when they arrived, they quickly put out the fire in the attic.

Our reporter on scene could also see a large presence of fire trucks, ambulance and police squad cars.

Firefighters expect to stay on scene through part of the morning to watch for any hot spots.

There is no cause at this time and damage estimates are not available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance
Wahpeton Elementary School
Wahpeton Elementary investigation: “There was truth to what was brought to our attention”
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine

Latest News

Chris Allen Sours
Level 3 sex offender being released in Bemidji
Escalated Disturbance
Homeowner opens fire on trespasser
10:00PM News May 10 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 10 - Part 1
News - N.D. opting out of federal unemployment
News - N.D. opting out of federal unemployment