Fargo firefighters respond to house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning where two people and a cat were able to escape safely.

Fire crews on scene say they were called around 7 a.m. to the 6100 block of 24th St. S. in Fargo for the fire, and when they arrived, they quickly put out the fire in the attic.

Our reporter on scene could also see a large presence of fire trucks, ambulance and police squad cars.

Firefighters expect to stay on scene through part of the morning to watch for any hot spots.

There is no cause at this time and damage estimates are not available.

