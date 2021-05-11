Fargo Police warns of high-risk sex offender in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police wants to warn the public of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

38-year-old William Robert Kruft Jr. is currently living at Home2Suites, located at 1652 44 St. South. Police describe him as 6′5,” 300 lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair.

Kruft was convicted of luring a minor by computer back in February 2015 in Cass County District Court, ND. The victim was a 15-year-old girl he met online. High-risk offenders are considered more likely to re-offend.

