Families dealing with the tragedy of suicide are breaking their silence in Fargo PD’s new short film

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After two teen suicides in the local community within the last year, the Fargo Police Department is stepping up to the plate to heighten awareness.

FPD recently debuted a short film that shares the testimonies of people dealing with tragedy as a result of suicide.

“Liam was an amazing kid, great student, athlete, boy scout, and had a very caring heart, said Todd Medd, Liam’s father.

Liam, a freshman at Davies High School, passed away back in February after taking his own life.

“It’s been an extremely challenging last few months. With any death there’s grief,” said Medd. “With suicide you have grief plus you have overlayed on that, you have a lot of what-ifs.”

Medd and his family are using their grief as a way to help shed light on mental health and suicide by partnering with the Fargo Police Department on their short film.

The film is FPD’s response to tragedies involving teen suicide.

“We really love the kids in our community. We really invest in them and care about them. It just became this idea that we’re not experts on this topic, but we knew we had to urgently do something,” said Michal Bloom, the community trust officer for Fargo Police.

The film explores the testimonies of the Medd family and other individuals dealing with similar situations.

Shannon Brooks lives in the Twin Cities.

After Fargo PD reached out for his help with the film, Shannon made it a priority.

In 2019, he attempted to commit suicide by walking in front of a train near his college campus, after suffering from depression.

“I got hit by the train in my head and knocked out two teeth,” Brooks said.

Shannon is now being given a second chance at life. He is hoping by sharing his story, he can send this simple message.

“I want people to know they are not alone,” he said.” “I just want to share my testimony to encourage others to speak up.”

Break the Silence is available at no cost to schools in the area.

The documentary can be viewed here.

