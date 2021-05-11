Advertisement

Escalated disturbance almost turns deadly

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An escalated disturbance almost turned deadly last night.

The Cass Co. Police were responding to a disturbance call around 10p.m. at the 1200 block of 1212 49th Ave. N. in Fargo after a homeowner reported a suspicious vehicle on their property. When police arrived on scene, the suspect tried fleeing but then crashed into a tree.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The police also learned that the homeowner fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle while they were on their way to scene, but they were not taken into custody.

The Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office will release more information when it becomes available but say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

