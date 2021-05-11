Energy experts descend on Bismarck for WBPC

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Energy industry experts are gathering for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. More than 2000 people will be in attendance at the event and more online, to discuss the future of energy in ND and how the US is engaged in the global market. Ron Ness breaks down the details of the event and its importance in to defining US energy production.

