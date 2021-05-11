Advertisement

Driver runs into GF Dollar Tree building

By Mike Morken
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 72 year old Grand Forks man escaped injury, when the SUV he was driving struck a building. It happened Tuesday afternoon at 1719 South Washington street in Grand Forks. Investigators say Gerald Frohlich hit the gas pedal, instead of the brake and ran into the west wall of the Dollar Tree. He was citied for failure to have vehicle under control.

