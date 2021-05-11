Burgum signs last of the 2021 session bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislative business is officially done for the 2021 Assembly.

This evening, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced he signed the final five bills to reach his desk.

Of the 847 bills introduced during the session, 501 of them were signed by Burgum.

He vetoed four bills, but two of those were overridden.

The bills which were vetoed successfully called for lawmakers to meet in December following an election, and one that restricted youth transgender athletes from playing on certain sports teams.

Bills which were vetoed but overridden call for a special session of the legislature if they receive a federal aid package larger than $50 million, and the other strips the governor’s ability to issue statewide mask mandates.

