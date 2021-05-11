Building on fire along 32nd Avenue South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is on scene of a building on fire in south Fargo.

The call came in around 1:20 p.m. to 3242 20th Street South, which is a strip mall with several businesses.

You can see thick, black smoke billowing from the building. By 1:50 p.m., fire crews on scene reported the roof starting to collapse.

You are asked to use caution if you are near the 2000 block of 32nd Avenue South in Fargo as crews continue to put out this active fire.

Some of the businesses in this complex are Dairy Queen, Blonde Ambition, Glow Tanning Salon, Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center, Bodyworks, a chiropractic clinic and Plains Clinical Research Center.

President of GiGi’s confirms with Valley News Live that the playhouse is a total loss. She said the roof collapsed from fire.

We will bring more information as we receive it.

