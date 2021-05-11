Amid Vehicle Shortages, Dealerships buying used cars to keep up with demand

WILLISTON, N.D. - If you have ever thought of selling or trading in your vehicle, there has never been a better time than right now.

“I’m selling my Corvette,” said Larry Jensen, a seller from Plentywood, Montana. “I think they will give me a fair deal.”

For Williston Auto and many other car dealerships, they have been battling a new car shortage. Microchips that control all facets of the vehicle have been in short supply due to manufacturers underestimating demand during the pandemic.

“Heads up displays, power roofs, power options, those semiconductors are very important to the overall function of that vehicle,” said Drew Balogh, the general manager of Williston Auto.

Dealerships have been making an effort to pay top dollar for used vehicles. This has brought the value up to record levels.

“I have been doing this for 34 years. I have never seen a pre-owned market this strong,” said Sales Manager Kirby Brown.

Balogh says anyone interested in looking to sell or trade, even with a lot still owed, should take a look at their values, they could be surprised at what they get offered.

Balogh adds the hope is that manufacturers clear up the shortage by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.