Altru to vaccinate anyone 12+ starting Tuesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Children 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in all of Altru’s primary care clinics beginning Tuesday, May 11. Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination is required to have consent from a parent or legal guardian. Altru is asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Joe Shelton, a pediatrician at Altru, says “Altru’s providers are here to answer any questions you have about the vaccine. We want to help our community get vaccinated.”

To schedule an appointment, call the COVID Hotline at 701-780-6358 or use MyChart.Altru.org and select “Scheduling an Appointment for COVID Vaccine.”

Sanford Health in Fargo could provide vaccine to 12 to 15 age group by Thursday, May 13. Click here for more information.

