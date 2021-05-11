Advertisement

Altru to vaccinate anyone 12+ starting Tuesday

(KVLY)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Children 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in all of Altru’s primary care clinics beginning Tuesday, May 11. Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination is required to have consent from a parent or legal guardian. Altru is asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Joe Shelton, a pediatrician at Altru, says “Altru’s providers are here to answer any questions you have about the vaccine. We want to help our community get vaccinated.”

To schedule an appointment, call the COVID Hotline at 701-780-6358 or use MyChart.Altru.org and select “Scheduling an Appointment for COVID Vaccine.”

Sanford Health in Fargo could provide vaccine to 12 to 15 age group by Thursday, May 13. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance
Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo

Latest News

(Source: CNBC)
Energy experts descend on Bismarck for WBPC
Valley News Live
Watch Live at 3PM - Cass County Sheriff’s office News Conference
Fargo strip mall on fire, May 11, 2021.
Multiple Fargo businesses damaged, destroyed in fire
Independence Elementary students collect play-doh
Elementary students donate nearly 5,000 cans of play-doh to Sanford Children’s Hospital