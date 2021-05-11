Advertisement

128 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

(Gray Television)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 128 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

1,502 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.83%. There are 778 total active cases in the state with 36 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
Sheldon Davis
Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Independence Elementary students collect play-doh
Independence Elementary School students donates nearly 5,000 cans of play-doh to Sanford Children’s Hospital
Water discoloration possible as West Fargo flushes hydrants
Noon Weather - May 11
Noon Weather - May 11
Noon News Part 1 - May 11
Noon News Part 1 - May 11