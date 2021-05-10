Wahpeton Elementary investigation: “There was truth to what was brought to our attention”

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent says an activity in a 5th grade classroom that was meant to be a “teachable moment,” wasn’t handled properly. The district is now making a plan on how to handle questions from students, on potentially controversial topics, moving forward.

Valley News Live was first alerted to the situation by one of our viewers on Tuesday, May 4. School district representatives say that’s also when they were made aware of a Facebook post, alleging a re-enactment of George Floyd’s arrest in an elementary school classroom.

Elementary School Principal Jake Dodge says they reached out to the concerned community member and met with the individual. Shortly after, the teacher and students in the classroom were interviewed about what happened.

The investigation found that many of the students’ stories confirmed what the concerned community member was alleging.

Principal Dodge said the investigation found that students were talking about the Floyd case and started asking questions. Dodge says teacher Barb Michelson had the students put their hands behind their backs and lay on the floor. The students then got up and were asked to check their pulse.

Superintendent Rick Jacobson said, as an educator, sometimes you get “caught up in the moment” and when kids ask questions you do your best to talk them through it. Adding, Michelson is a soft-spoken and well-respected teacher in the district.

Jacobson says he doesn’t want teachers to be afraid to talk about controversial topics, so the district is putting together a plan to be sure “teachable moments are handled properly.”

Michelson has been on administrative leave pending the investigation. The school district has not yet provided an update on the status of her leave.

