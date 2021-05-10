Advertisement

Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver

News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
By Rachel Tucker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenage girl is now arrested in connection to the murder of Abdullahi Abdullahi in Moorhead.

Police say a 17-year-old girl from Fargo is being held at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center for aiding and abetting several charges.

The girl is accused of aiding and abetting the following charges: First Degree Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Second Degree Murder without Intent while Committing a Felony.

She will not be identified to the public based on her age.

According to court documents obtained by Valley News Live, the 17-year-old admitted to planning several armed robberies with her roommate, Willie Sparkman. The two claimed they did it for rent money and did not mean to kill Abdullahi.

Court documents also say the teen claimed she gave Sparkman a knife to use in the robberies, but didn’t know he had a gun.

Sparkman is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Second Degree Murder without Intent while Committing a Felony.

