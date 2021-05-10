Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews rushed to the scene of a multi-unit fire in the 300 block of 7th Avenue North.

The call came in just before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say multiple people were trapped on the second floor and had to be rescued. Fire damage can be seen near the front door of the complex.

No one was hurt and fire investigators and looking into the cause of the blaze.

