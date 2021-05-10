FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Randy’s Diner is expanding out to West Fargo.

A spokesperson with the diner posted the announcement to Facebook on Monday. The new location will be off of 32nd Ave. near Hooligans.

The post says given everything the industry has been through the past 14 months, they are grateful for the crew they have and for the awesome amount of customer support.

There is no word yet as to when the West Fargo location will open.

