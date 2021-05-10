Otis Weah named Stats Perform FCS First Team All-American

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah can add one of the nation’s premier backs to his resume after the 2020-21 season, as he was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team on Monday.

This is the first All-America honor for Weah and the fifth year under Head Coach Bubba Schweigert that the Fighting Hawks have had at least one player selected to a team.

The Moorhead, Minn., native also becomes the first running back to earn an All-America selection at the position since moving to Division I in 2008, joining Ryan Chappell in 2006 and 2007 as the last running backs honored. Fellow backfield star, John Santiago, earned selections in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as a return specialist and all-purpose player.

Weah burst onto the scene this season for the green and white, helping UND advance to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history. The redshirt sophomore led the conference in rushing yards (730), yards per carry (7.16), rushing TDs (9), yards per game (104.3) and total touchdowns (9). Those numbers all sat inside the top-10 nationally, with the total yards, touchdowns and yards per carry ranking among the top-5 backs in the country.

He had a pair of games over 100 yards rushing, scampering for a career-high 163 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns in a win over No. 20 South Dakota before following it up with a 13-carry, 129-yard performance with a score against No. 4 North Dakota State. Weah scored a touchdown in every game this season and has found pay dirt in each game that he has received a carry in his career.

Weah was named the runner-up for the MVFC’s Offensive Player of the Year as well as earning fifth in voting for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the nation’s top offensive player.

