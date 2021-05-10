NDSU Leads FCS With Six Stats Perform All-Americans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State led the nation with six selections on the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team announced Monday, May 10. The Missouri Valley Football Conference also led the FCS with 16 honorees.

NDSU fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson, punter Garret Wegner and kick returner Christian Watson were named to the first team. Linebacker James Kaczor and long snapper Ross Kennelly made the second team.

These are the first career All-America awards for Luepke, Watson, Kaczor and Kennelly. Volson was a 2019 second team HERO Sports All-American and Wegner was a 2018 third-team pick by Stats Perform and The Associated Press.

2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison

RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota

FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State

WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois

WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI

WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas

TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State

OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State

OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese

DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston

DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern

LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian

LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah

LB – Connor Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State

LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford

DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State

DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay

DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State

P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State

P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis

LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison

LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State

PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb

AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston

QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford

RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth

RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State

FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford

WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington

WR – Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay

TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman

TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin

OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross

OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State

OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston

DEFENSE

DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State

DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego

DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond

LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State

LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky

LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M

LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State

LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State

DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State

DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware

DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford

P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho

P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart

LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State

KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston

PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW

AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware

