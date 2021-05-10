Music scene making its comeback in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sounds filled the air in downtown Fargo, as music makes its comeback after struggling during the pandemic. Tucked into the DCR Brewing Company, The Aclectics jammed to a few patrons.

“I think it’s really cool to see the culture come back to the area because a lot of the musicians that gig around downtown are now starting to see each other again since the quarantine is starting to get better.” said Parker Haug, who plays saxophone for the group.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, bars, live events and other staples in the downtown area were put on the shelf due to restrictions. Many of the musicians missed out on gigs and opportunities to play music and perform in front of people as the nation dealt with the virus. The Aclectics are much like other small bands in the FM area that are excited to see the venues start to open up again.

“When you are a musician it’s kind of like all you have to do, this is really it,” said Jade Teather, who plays bass guitar. “So going from not having any gigs, performances or anything it was just being so desperate to play with any other people, it would just be like, ‘let’s just practice together’. Just needing to play with other people means the world to see it coming back again.”

“This is almost reminiscent of the old Fargo-Moorhead music scene, you know the Ralphs and the Kirbys where we had a lot of original stuff coming out of Fargo-Moorhead that was really awesome.” said Sam Corr, the owner of the DCR Brewing Company.

Upcoming Music Festivals:

Date Name Location June 3 Tribute Fest West Fargo, ND June 9 Happy Harry’s RibFest Fargo, ND June 11 Midwest Kids Fest Fargo, ND August 7 German Folk Festival Fargo, ND August 28 Thrivefest North 2021 Fargo, ND August 28 Sister Cities Smokeout Moorhead, MN

