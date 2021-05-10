Advertisement

Music scene making its comeback in downtown Fargo

The Aclectics play at the DCR Brewing Company as music returns to downtown Fargo.
The Aclectics play at the DCR Brewing Company as music returns to downtown Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sounds filled the air in downtown Fargo, as music makes its comeback after struggling during the pandemic. Tucked into the DCR Brewing Company, The Aclectics jammed to a few patrons.

“I think it’s really cool to see the culture come back to the area because a lot of the musicians that gig around downtown are now starting to see each other again since the quarantine is starting to get better.” said Parker Haug, who plays saxophone for the group.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, bars, live events and other staples in the downtown area were put on the shelf due to restrictions. Many of the musicians missed out on gigs and opportunities to play music and perform in front of people as the nation dealt with the virus. The Aclectics are much like other small bands in the FM area that are excited to see the venues start to open up again.

“When you are a musician it’s kind of like all you have to do, this is really it,” said Jade Teather, who plays bass guitar. “So going from not having any gigs, performances or anything it was just being so desperate to play with any other people, it would just be like, ‘let’s just practice together’. Just needing to play with other people means the world to see it coming back again.”

“This is almost reminiscent of the old Fargo-Moorhead music scene, you know the Ralphs and the Kirbys where we had a lot of original stuff coming out of Fargo-Moorhead that was really awesome.” said Sam Corr, the owner of the DCR Brewing Company.

Upcoming Music Festivals:

DateNameLocation
June 3Tribute FestWest Fargo, ND
June 9Happy Harry’s RibFestFargo, ND
June 11Midwest Kids FestFargo, ND
August 7German Folk FestivalFargo, ND
August 28Thrivefest North 2021Fargo, ND
August 28Sister Cities SmokeoutMoorhead, MN

