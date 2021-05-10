Advertisement

Man sentenced for involvement in Dystynee Avery murder

David Erno mugshot
David Erno mugshot(Clay County Jail)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is out of jail on probation after taking a plea deal for his involvement in the Dystynee Avery murder case.

David Erno pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender in second degree murder. He was accused of helping cover up the April 2020 murder of Avery, a missing Moorhead teen whose body was later found dismembered.

Erno was sentenced in Clay County Court on Monday afternoon. He was given credit for the 385 days he has already served in jail, sentenced to up to five years of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine.

Dystynee’s mom attended the court appearance virtually, making an emotional victim impact statement.

“David, I know that you didn’t actually take Dystynee’s life. But in my opinion what you did was worse,” Doreen Avery said. “You didn’t call the cops, you took her computer, you covered up for your friends. How selfish can you be to not do the right thing? Because of your selfish acts, all I have now are memories of Dystynee.”

Erno also spoke in court, crying and apologizing to Dystynee’s family.

“How sorry I am for everything that has happened in this case. I’m sorry that Dystynee is gone. I’m sorry I took her computer. I’m sorry that I didn’t tell anyone what happened that night and lied to the police. There is absolutely no excuse for what I did. It was horrible and wrong and I deserve whatever punishment I receive. I will take responsibility for my actions.”

Ethan Broad is charged with second degree murder for the death of Avery. David Erno, Andrea Payne and Brandon Erbstoesser are charged with one felony count of aiding an offender in murder. Payne pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this month.

Previous Coverage
Family of Dystynee Avery honor her one year later
Woman accused in Dystynee Avery case apologizes, sentenced to probation
Man accused of helping cover up Dystynee Avery's murder pleads guilty

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alton Harper
UPDATE: Moorhead garage burglary suspect charged
'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.
Friends and family gather to support Munro family
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
1-29 PURSUIT
Two juveniles arrested in a high-speed chase on 1-29 through several counties.

Latest News

Randy's Diner
Randy’s Diner is expanding out to West Fargo
Duane's House of Pizza
Duane’s House of Pizza closes in Moorhead after 64 years of business
Wahpeton School District News Conference - May 10
Wahpeton School District News Conference-May 10
Wahpeton Elementary School
Wahpeton Elementary investigation: “There was truth to what was brought to our attention”