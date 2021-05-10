Man sentenced for involvement in Dystynee Avery murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is out of jail on probation after taking a plea deal for his involvement in the Dystynee Avery murder case.

David Erno pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender in second degree murder. He was accused of helping cover up the April 2020 murder of Avery, a missing Moorhead teen whose body was later found dismembered.

Erno was sentenced in Clay County Court on Monday afternoon. He was given credit for the 385 days he has already served in jail, sentenced to up to five years of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine.

Dystynee’s mom attended the court appearance virtually, making an emotional victim impact statement.

“David, I know that you didn’t actually take Dystynee’s life. But in my opinion what you did was worse,” Doreen Avery said. “You didn’t call the cops, you took her computer, you covered up for your friends. How selfish can you be to not do the right thing? Because of your selfish acts, all I have now are memories of Dystynee.”

Erno also spoke in court, crying and apologizing to Dystynee’s family.

“How sorry I am for everything that has happened in this case. I’m sorry that Dystynee is gone. I’m sorry I took her computer. I’m sorry that I didn’t tell anyone what happened that night and lied to the police. There is absolutely no excuse for what I did. It was horrible and wrong and I deserve whatever punishment I receive. I will take responsibility for my actions.”

Ethan Broad is charged with second degree murder for the death of Avery. David Erno, Andrea Payne and Brandon Erbstoesser are charged with one felony count of aiding an offender in murder. Payne pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this month.

