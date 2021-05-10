Governor Walz plans visit to child care center urging for legislative support for working families

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are expected to visit a child care center in St. Paul on Monday.

The pair will be urging for the Minnesota Legislature to pass the Governor’s budget proposal to increase Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) reimbursement rates to help support working families.

Bharit Wahi, the executive director of Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota is also expected to be in attendance.

The Governor is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

