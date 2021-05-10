Advertisement

Governor Walz plans visit to child care center urging for legislative support for working families

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are expected to visit a child care center in St. Paul on Monday.

The pair will be urging for the Minnesota Legislature to pass the Governor’s budget proposal to increase Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) reimbursement rates to help support working families.

Bharit Wahi, the executive director of Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota is also expected to be in attendance.

The Governor is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-29 PURSUIT
Two juveniles arrested in a high-speed chase on 1-29 through several counties.
A New Orleans man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Harahan Monday afternoon.
15-year-old dies in rollover crash near Lidgerwood
Authorities discover a body by the river near 52nd Avenue South in Fargo on May 7, 2021.
Body found near river in south Fargo
'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.
Friends and family gather to support Munro family
The pillar outside the Pizza Hut on 25th St. S. was struck by a car that fled after the accident.
Hit and run outside Fargo Pizza Hut

Latest News

The Aclectics play at the DCR Brewing Company as music returns to downtown Fargo.
Music scene making its comeback in downtown Fargo
10:00PM Sunday Weather
10:00PM Sunday Weather
(Source: KLTV staff)
Burning hay bale causes fire to break out in Polk County
(source: WTOC)
Call from citizen busts burglary suspect