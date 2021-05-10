Crews respond to 2 alarm fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are on the scene of a 2 alarm fire in the Jefferson neighborhood of Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1408 2nd Avenue South just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a building in the back of the property.

Crews were able to knock down the flames in about 15 minutes.

The majority of the fire was on the outside of the building and crews are working to make sure that there are no hotspots inside.

Officials say they aren’t sure if anyone lives in the building

No word yet on what caused the fire.

