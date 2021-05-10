Advertisement

Crash shuts down portion of intersection along Hwy. 10 in Moorhead

Crews worked to clean up the scene of the crash along Hwy. 10.
Crews worked to clean up the scene of the crash along Hwy. 10.(Jordan Schroeer, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A crash along a busy stretch of highway in Moorhead shut down part of an intersection for some time.

The crash happened along Hwy. 10 and 32nd St. N., that’s right in front of the Arby’s in Moorhead around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 10.

One fire truck and one police cruiser were on scene. The SUV involved in the crash had significant damage to the front.

Valley News Live reached out to police for more information on the crash and expect to learn more Monday afternoon.

