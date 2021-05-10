Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alton Harper
UPDATE: Moorhead garage burglary suspect charged
'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.
Friends and family gather to support Munro family
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
1-29 PURSUIT
Two juveniles arrested in a high-speed chase on 1-29 through several counties.
Vehicle fire on Interstate-29 north of Fargo on May 8, 2021.
Vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-29 north of Fargo

Latest News

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the change in health care...
HHS chief Becerra discusses moves to curtail LGBTQ discrimination in health care
Crews had worked for hours before being able to free the whale early Monday from a perilous...
Hopes fade for minke whale stuck in River Thames near London
A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central...
1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.
Valley News Live
Watch Live at 1PM - Wahpeton School District News Conference