Burning hay bale causes fire to break out in Polk County

(Source: KLTV staff)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call out in Angus, MN where they discovered a burning hay bale caused a fire to break out.

The fire spread to a nearby quonset, destroying the property inside totaling damages around $30,000. There were no injuries and an investigation has been opened.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Warren Fire Dept, Minnesota State Fire Marshal, Dept. of Natural Resources and Warren Ambulance.

