Bison Football set for full capacity, unrestricted tailgating this fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Athletic Director Matt Larsen has confirmed that Bison Football games will be at full capacity this fall.

He also told Valley News Live that their will be full tailgating for the fall season as well.

This comes after a Spring Football season where capacity in the FARGODOME was limited and tailgating was not permitted at all.

Larsen says that they made the change due to the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions in the state of North Dakota.

The Bison are set to return to the field on September 4th with their season-opening game against Albany.

Season tickets are now available, they can be renewed or requested at Gobison.com

The deadline for season ticket renewal is June 1st.

