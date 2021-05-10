Advertisement

Bison Football set for full capacity, unrestricted tailgating this fall

(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Athletic Director Matt Larsen has confirmed that Bison Football games will be at full capacity this fall.

He also told Valley News Live that their will be full tailgating for the fall season as well.

This comes after a Spring Football season where capacity in the FARGODOME was limited and tailgating was not permitted at all.

Larsen says that they made the change due to the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions in the state of North Dakota.

The Bison are set to return to the field on September 4th with their season-opening game against Albany.

Season tickets are now available, they can be renewed or requested at Gobison.com

The deadline for season ticket renewal is June 1st.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alton Harper
UPDATE: Moorhead garage burglary suspect charged
'Brady Strong' shirts were all over the place outside the Broadway Sanford Medical Center.
Friends and family gather to support Munro family
Fargo Fire
Several people rescued from structure fire in north Fargo
News - Murdered Moorhead taxi driver identified
Teenage girl arrested in connection to murder of Moorhead taxi driver
1-29 PURSUIT
Two juveniles arrested in a high-speed chase on 1-29 through several counties.

Latest News

Top Row: First team All-Americans Cordell Volson, Hunter Luepke, Christian Watson, and Garret...
NDSU Leads FCS With Six Stats Perform All-Americans
Bison football
Sam Houston Defeats North Dakota State in FCS Quarterfinal, 24-20
Kansas Downs Bison Baseball 10-2
NDSU Sweeps UND in Summit League Softball Doubleheader