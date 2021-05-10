Alcohol involved in ATV rollover that injured two

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt after getting pinned under an ATV over the weekend.

Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff Tom Burch says it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in rural Pequot Lakes.

Someone in the area heard the crash and called the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to learn that an Arctic Cat 500 ATV was being driven down a driveway when the driver made a sharp turn, causing it to roll.

The two people on the ATV were thrown and pinned underneath. The person who reported the crash was able to move the machine and start administering aid to the two people injured.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman from Pequot Lakes, was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The passenger, a 59-year-old man from Pequot Lakes, was treated on scene and transported to a St Cloud hospital by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.

After investigation, authorities say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.