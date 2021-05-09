Advertisement

Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.(Source: WFTV/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.

The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.

Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.

