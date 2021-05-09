Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.
The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.
The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Alexander
Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.
The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.
Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.