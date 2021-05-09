Advertisement

SUNNIER SKIES TO START THE WEEK

Gradual Warming Trend!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure moves in for Monday, giving us a quiet and sunnier start to the next business week,. Highs look to stay steady from the weekend, with most warming into the 50s to near 60. Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Tuesday, into the 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds increase on Wednesday. Highs warm into the 60s for most. Some warmer air is expected for Thursday, with highs warming into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies before showers move in lste. Friday warms even more, with most seeing temperatures in the 70s. There is a chance of showers or maybe some thunder on Friday as well.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: A few showers may linger on Saturday, and temps will be cooler. Many will see highs back in the 60s to near 70. We warm up a few degrees on Sunday but another chance of showers exists.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear. Low: 30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 34. High: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 67.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Showers late. Low: 46. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 47. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Low: 45. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Low: 48. High: 73.

